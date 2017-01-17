SLANT Energy Forms with $30 Million Equity Commitment from Pearl Energy Investments
With offices in Wichita Falls, Texas and Lafayette, Louisiana, SLANT is a startup exploration and production company focused on developing shallow, conventional oil and gas fields in the North Texas and mid-continent regions. The company will pursue drilling new wells in established reservoirs as well as purchasing existing assets, optimizing production and maximizing value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Big Whiskey
|29
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC