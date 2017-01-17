SLANT Energy Forms with $30 Million E...

SLANT Energy Forms with $30 Million Equity Commitment from Pearl Energy Investments

With offices in Wichita Falls, Texas and Lafayette, Louisiana, SLANT is a startup exploration and production company focused on developing shallow, conventional oil and gas fields in the North Texas and mid-continent regions. The company will pursue drilling new wells in established reservoirs as well as purchasing existing assets, optimizing production and maximizing value.

