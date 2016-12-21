Police standoff leads to arrest

Police said around 11 a.m., they received a call from a family member asking them to check on the person living at the 500 block of North Lamar Street in Wichita Falls. The SWAT Team deployed gas into the home around 2 p.m. before entering the home and taking the man into custody and transported to the hospital for medical clearance.

