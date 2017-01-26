Parents of murder suspect who said devil made him shoot teens sue Texas city to get guns back
The parents of a Wichita Falls murder suspect are suing the city in order to get back property that detectives seized during the murder investigation, reports the Wichita Falls Times New Record . Their son, Kody Lott, is suspected in the death of a 13-year-old girl who was shot and killed while walking home from school in September.
