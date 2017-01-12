Old downtown building could become af...

Old downtown building could become affordable housing apartments

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Officials with Overland Park Development out of Kansas hope to make the old Maskat Shrine Temple on Lamar Street into its third affordable housing location in Wichita Falls. The company is filing an application with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to get funding to restore the old building into a 30 unit multi-family housing development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 min Lencho 1,036
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) 21 hr McGooters 20
Prison lock down (Apr '14) Jan 12 Velchevy__ 4
marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15) Jan 12 Velchevy__ 2
Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10) Jan 8 Big Whiskey 29
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan 2 capowell 49
News Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi... Dec '16 Dee Dee Dee 9
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC