New ER could break ground in January, Select ER 'optimistic' about future
While area residents are already taking advantage of the new freestanding emergency room at the Sherman Town Center shopping complex, the developers of the full emergency center planned for the Sherman Crossroads development on the city's south side say they're hoping to break ground on the facility within the next month.
Read more at The Herald Democrat.
