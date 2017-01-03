Local shelters will not turn anyone away during freezing temps
Those who run the Salvation Army said their Emergency Shelter Dorm is expected to fill up, and they will not be turning anyone away. Those who depend on these shelters, like Randy Baird, said they are grateful to be able to escape the cold.
