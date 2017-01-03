Local shelters will not turn anyone a...

Local shelters will not turn anyone away during freezing temps

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: KAUZ

Those who run the Salvation Army said their Emergency Shelter Dorm is expected to fill up, and they will not be turning anyone away. Those who depend on these shelters, like Randy Baird, said they are grateful to be able to escape the cold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10) Sun Big Whiskey 29
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan 2 capowell 49
News Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi... Dec 13 Dee Dee Dee 9
Affordable DUI lawyer Dec '16 Emmy 1
Looking for old friends name is Sommerhauser th... (Mar '15) Nov '16 Me4u 4
News Giant Bowie knife will stand in Texas town with... (May '16) Nov '16 Not your momma 20
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,015

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC