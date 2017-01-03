Jerome Williams sentenced to nine years prison for Burnett shooting
A Wichita Falls man will spend nine years behind bars for deadly conduct following a shooting last summer. A plea agreement was reached with Jerome Williams in the case dropping three of the four charges.
