Hawaii Pa'u Riders represent Hawaii i...

Hawaii Pa'u Riders represent Hawaii in large Texas equestrian parade

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KSWO

Hawaii Pa'u Riders represent islands in large Texas equestrian p - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Hawaii Pau riders represented the culture of the islands in the 2017 All Western Day Parade in Dallas Fort Worth, TX For the first time in history, pau riders from Hawaii participated in one of the largest equestrian parades in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 min PLZphartMOR 1,035
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) 9 hr McGooters 20
Prison lock down (Apr '14) Jan 12 Velchevy__ 4
marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15) Jan 12 Velchevy__ 2
Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10) Jan 8 Big Whiskey 29
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan 2 capowell 49
News Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi... Dec '16 Dee Dee Dee 9
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC