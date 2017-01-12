Freezing Rain Advisory
A Freezing Rain Advisory has been issued for areas west and northwest of Wichita Falls late tonight into Friday for some period of very light freezing rain or drizzle. This will result in slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Thu
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Velchevy__
|2
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Big Whiskey
|29
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
|Affordable DUI lawyer
|Dec '16
|Emmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC