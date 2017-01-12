Flooding possible in North Texas; Oklahoma bracing for ice storm
Heavy rain and severe storms are possible later this weekend as a strong low pressure system moves through the area Sunday night and Monday. "Most areas will see 1-2 inches but isolated areas could see 2 inches or more," said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|7 min
|McGooters
|20
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|JULIO
|1,032
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Big Whiskey
|29
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC