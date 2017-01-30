Fire razes houses, burns land in ETX; man suffers minor burns
Fire razes houses, burns land in ETX; man suffers minor burns - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - A man was burning brush when the fire got out of control the afternoon of Jan. 30, authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|snitching
|12 hr
|david
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Big Whiskey
|29
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC