Daughters of the American Revolution hope to bring Vietnam War monument to Lake Wichita
A push to build a large monument honoring those who fought in the Vietnam War is gaining steam in Wichita Falls. Sonja Gandy and Kimberly Florsheim, both leaders with DAR in Wichita Falls said the organization wants to honor those who have fallen and those who made it back but were never given a hero's welcome home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Big Whiskey
|29
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC