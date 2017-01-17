Coyote sighting increase
The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services is alerting the public concerning coyote sightings throughout the city limits of Wichita Falls specifically in the Lake Wichita Park area. If you do see coyotes in your area, discourage them from frequenting your yard or neighborhood by making loud noises and making the area unwelcoming.
