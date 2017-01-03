Court bars anti-discrimination provisions of health care law
A Texas judge has issued a national preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the Affordable Care Act's antidiscrimination provisions with respect to those seeking an abortion and transgendered individuals. Judge Reed O'Connor of U.S. District Court in Wichita Falls, Texas, issued the injunction in Franciscan Alliance Inc. et al. v.
