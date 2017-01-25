Burglary sends one to hospital
President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to tighten border security, including his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to two administration officials A Red Flag Warning has fire departments across Texoma on guard and ready to battle the flames if a wildfire breaks out.
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|Velchevy__
|2
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Big Whiskey
|29
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan 2
|capowell
|49
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
