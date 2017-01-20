Annual MLK breakfast focuses on uniting our country
A day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, community members came together in Wichita Falls Saturday morning to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dominique Calhoun, the keynote speaker, said now more than ever, our nation needs to lean on Dr. King's teaching as our country enters a new chapter. Those opportunities are something Calhoun and high school speaker Dallas Torres hope to see across the country as it moves forward.
