200 people march in Wichita Falls Women's March
End poverty, girl power, peace, and love were written on signs as more than 200 people from our area showed up Saturday morning to take part in a two mile walk for women. "This is about LGBT rights, this is about people of color, this is about people being Muslim and all different faiths," said Waite.
