Wichita County Sheriff officials warn of phone scam targeting area

Thursday

An advisory was issued to for Wichita Falls and surrounding areas asking residents to beware of a phone scam currently targeting the area. Scammers have been attempting to call individuals informing them they have missed a jury duty appearance and would be facing fines ranging from $500 to $949 and open arrest warrants.

