WF waterfall bridge and trail to undergo renovations
A new bridge will be coming to the falls waterfall along with work on the bike trail. Wichita Falls city council voted to move forward with the project after they received bids around $362,000 for construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec 13
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
|Affordable DUI lawyer
|Dec 5
|Emmy
|1
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crumbcake
|28
|Looking for old friends name is Sommerhauser th... (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Me4u
|4
|Giant Bowie knife will stand in Texas town with... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Not your momma
|20
|Cps defense lawyers
|Oct '16
|Kristy
|1
|Suicide help?
|Oct '16
|Jesus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC