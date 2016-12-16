Texas boy, 11, saved girl from kidnapper who planned sex assault
A 7-year-old girl was saved from a kidnapper thanks to the impressive actions of 11-year-old TJ Smith, say police in Wichita Falls, Texas. TJ tells KAUZ that he saw alleged kidnapper Raeshawn Perez grab the girl when she was playing outside Saturday afternoon.
