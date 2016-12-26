Talking garbage: much of our trash has value

No, they're not getting into another tit-for-tat, they're literally talking about a proactive approach to dealing with garbage - an approach that's more viable, cost effective and environmentally pleasing than what's currently being done, said David Lehfeldt, Amarillo's solid waste superintendent. The city recently had to invest about $5.5 million to create a collection and control system to deal with the excess greenhouse gasses that are being expelled from the landfill.

