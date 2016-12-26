Talking garbage: much of our trash has value
No, they're not getting into another tit-for-tat, they're literally talking about a proactive approach to dealing with garbage - an approach that's more viable, cost effective and environmentally pleasing than what's currently being done, said David Lehfeldt, Amarillo's solid waste superintendent. The city recently had to invest about $5.5 million to create a collection and control system to deal with the excess greenhouse gasses that are being expelled from the landfill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec 13
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
|Affordable DUI lawyer
|Dec 5
|Emmy
|1
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crumbcake
|28
|Looking for old friends name is Sommerhauser th... (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Me4u
|4
|Giant Bowie knife will stand in Texas town with... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Not your momma
|20
|Cps defense lawyers
|Oct '16
|Kristy
|1
|Suicide help?
|Oct '16
|Jesus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC