Quiet, Pleasant Week Ahead

Hope you had a Merry Christmas! The storms today fizzled out as they approached Wichita Falls but the city saw a few showers move through. A record was also set today, it was the warmest Christmas in Wichita Falls' recorded weather history with a high of 78 degrees beating the old record of 75. Tonight will be quiet with just a few scattered clouds out there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.