Police arrest two in connection to burglary in City View area

Monday Dec 19

Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call in the 1000 block of City View on Saturday about a burglary at home in that area. Once at the scene, officers spoke to a witness that said a man, who Police identified as 20-year-old Austin Kimbro, was burglarizing the home that belonged to the witness's mother.

