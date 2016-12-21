Longtime Wichita Falls doctor awarded bachelor's degree
As a subspecialist in infectious diseases, Dr. Robert McBroom Jr. has wrangled and wrestled and communed via microscope with tiny living things. The Wichita Falls Times Record News reports he was at Kell West Regional Hospital when one of the nurses congratulated him on getting his bachelor's degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec 13
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
|Affordable DUI lawyer
|Dec 5
|Emmy
|1
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crumbcake
|28
|Looking for old friends name is Sommerhauser th... (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Me4u
|4
|Giant Bowie knife will stand in Texas town with... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Not your momma
|20
|Cps defense lawyers
|Oct '16
|Kristy
|1
|Suicide help?
|Oct '16
|Jesus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC