KTRE.com's top 13 stories of 2016
KTRE.com's top 13 stories of 2016 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Lufkin ISD's UIL status came under review after allegations of an error in their enrollment numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|14 hr
|capowell
|49
|Position Taken? Transition sources say Trump wi...
|Dec 13
|Dee Dee Dee
|9
|Affordable DUI lawyer
|Dec 5
|Emmy
|1
|Stay Away From Texas Nite Life (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crumbcake
|28
|Looking for old friends name is Sommerhauser th... (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Me4u
|4
|Giant Bowie knife will stand in Texas town with... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Not your momma
|20
|Cps defense lawyers
|Oct '16
|Kristy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC