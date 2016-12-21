HS basketball scores and highlights, December 30
Newcastle's KC Shields lines up a 3 in the Lady Cats' 54-51 win over Knox City on Friday / Source: KAUZ Girls District 9-2A Electra 36 Petrolia 45 Non-District Wichita Falls 48 Vernon 35 WF: Shamya Foster 12 pts, Jada Jackson 11 pts, 12 reb Knox City 51 Newcastle 54 Caprock Classic - Lubbock #10 Idalou 44 Rider 37 Rider 38 Anderson 30 Eula Holiday Classic - Clyde Cisco 44 Holliday ...
