History unfolds at Clay County Jail Museum in Texas

George Cooper Wright might not have been a big fellow, but what he lacked in stature he more than made up for with his fiery personality and sense of civic duty as sheriff of Clay County and, perhaps more importantly, a resident of county seat Henrietta. The Wichita Falls Times Record News reports some historians have said that there was a fine line - almost razor thin - between outlaws and lawmen in the Old West, many often crossing betwixt the clashing segments of pioneer society and sense of isolation from the dense populations of the East Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.