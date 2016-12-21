Child dies following weekend crash
She was transported to United Regional in Wichita Falls Saturday morning with life-threatening injuries and was later transported to Dallas where she passed away from her injuries Sunday. The girl was inside the Nissan Pathfinder with four other passengers when it was struck from behind by a dodge pick-up driven by Anthony Isiah Gomez from Vernon.
