Car theft suspect steals patrol car, leads police on chase
Authorities in Wichita Falls say a man stopped as a car theft suspect got into a scuffle with the officer who tried to detain him and then stole the officer's patrol car, driving into him and leading police on a chase that ended with him being taken into custody about 15 minutes later at Sheppard Air Force Base.
