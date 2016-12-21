Benjamin Jeramiah Sexton
Francyne Steveson and Tyrell Sexton of Wichita Falls announce the birth of a son, Benjamin Jeramiah Sexton, on Dec. 14, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18 inches long.Benjamin has one brother, Thomas Steveson, 6; and two sisters, Cora Steveson, 3, and Scarlett Sexton, 1.Grandmother is Tina Malley of ... (more)
