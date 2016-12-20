2016 in Review: Curating downtown culture
Mark Moran. Messenger photo by Joe Duty Downtown Decatur underwent a series of beautification projects in 2016.Wichita Falls real estate developer Mark Moran's Decatur Town Square group did its part to spruce up the city's main drags with signs, displays and artwork, taking advantage of local talent in several of the projects.
