1,200 kids will receive Christmas presents thanks to Salvation Army donations
The Salvation Army is ready to distribute Christmas gifts to thousands of children who otherwise would have gone without this year. Volunteers ground the gifts that included bicycles and other toys Tuesday at the Texas Army National Guard Armory in Wichita Falls.
