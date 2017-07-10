Pharmacy robbed at knifepoint

A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning at a Whitewater drug store. At approximately 10:29 a.m. today, City of Whitewater Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the McCullough's Prescription and Gifts located at 1173 W. Main St. Officers from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Police Services and deputies from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist with the incident.

