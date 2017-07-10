Pharmacy robbed at knifepoint
A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning at a Whitewater drug store. At approximately 10:29 a.m. today, City of Whitewater Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the McCullough's Prescription and Gifts located at 1173 W. Main St. Officers from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Police Services and deputies from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist with the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mon
|smurfy
|6
|Police harass fireworks stand
|Jul 2
|Anonymous
|1
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC