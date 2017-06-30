Lawyer responds in UW-W lawsuit

Email issues and miscommunication are at the heart of why a former UW-Whitewater coach did not appear for a deposition in his lawsuit against the university, the man's lawyer says. Stan Davis, who represents former wrestling coach Tim Fader, said he was unaware of the June 6 deposition because emails about the case landed in his "junk" folder, according to new court documents.

