Whitewater man sentenced to prison for molesting child

A 28-year-old Whitewater man who molested an 8-year-old child was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday. Zachary T. Blaedow was convicted of a single count of first-degree sexual assault/sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. He originally was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault in connection with meeting the girl on two occasions dating back to 2014.

