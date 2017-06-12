Whitewater man involved in police standoff deemed competent
A Whitewater man accused of carrying a BB gun near Whitewater Middle School, leading to an hours-long police standoff, is competent to assist in his court case, the man's lawyer said Monday. The competency report for Daniel S. Erdman, 31, of 1033 W. Walworth Ave. revealed Friday that Erdman can move forward with court proceedings, attorney Stephen Compton wrote in an email to The Gazette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC