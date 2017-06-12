Whitewater man involved in police sta...

Whitewater man involved in police standoff deemed competent

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Whitewater man accused of carrying a BB gun near Whitewater Middle School, leading to an hours-long police standoff, is competent to assist in his court case, the man's lawyer said Monday. The competency report for Daniel S. Erdman, 31, of 1033 W. Walworth Ave. revealed Friday that Erdman can move forward with court proceedings, attorney Stephen Compton wrote in an email to The Gazette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11) May '17 Itsjustme 8
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC