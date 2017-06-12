Whitewater hires three new directors
Steve Hatton, who was hired April 24 to be the new finance and administrative services director. Hatton worked in the private sector, including for CNHI Capital, and can be reached at [email protected] or 262-473-1380.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC