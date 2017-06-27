Whitewater High principal hired
The Whitewater Unified School District School Board on Monday officially hired Mike Lovenberg as the next high school principal. Lovenberg will be replacing principal Doug Parker, who left Whitewater High School to become district administrator of the Big Foot Union School District.
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
