Whitewater dedicates East Gateway artwork
'ASCENT AND BLOOM' - Between rainstorms Wednesday, the City of Whitewater formally dedicated two sculptures in the East Gateway area. They were created by Richard Taylor of Milwaukee and are titled "Ascent and Bloom."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC