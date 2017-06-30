Whitewater dedicates East Gateway art...

Whitewater dedicates East Gateway artwork

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

'ASCENT AND BLOOM' - Between rainstorms Wednesday, the City of Whitewater formally dedicated two sculptures in the East Gateway area. They were created by Richard Taylor of Milwaukee and are titled "Ascent and Bloom."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11) May '17 Itsjustme 8
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Pakistan
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC