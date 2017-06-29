Gordon Converse and Peter Spangler, members of Wisconsin Makers, a nonprofit regional makerspace located in Whitewater, visited the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson on Monday, June 19, as part of the STEM programming. Older youngsters provided engineering insight on designing a paper airplane, and then all of the children folded and decorated paper airplanes to take home.

