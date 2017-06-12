Report: Whitewater man deemed competent after April police standoff

A Whitewater man accused of carrying a BB gun near Whitewater Middle School, leading to an hours-long police standoff, is competent to assist in his court case, the man's lawyer said Monday. The competency report for Daniel S. Erdman, 31, of 1033 W. Walworth Ave. revealed Friday that Erdman can move forward with court proceedings, attorney Stephen Compton wrote in an email to The Gazette.

