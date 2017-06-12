Report: Volunteers kick their work in...

Report: Volunteers kick their work into high gear on state natural areas in 2016

Tuesday Jun 6

The number of volunteers groups helping care for state's natural areas has doubled in the past year and the groups have benefitted seven times as many acres as the previous year, according to a recently released report from the State Natural Areas Volunteer Program. Thirty-six groups devoted 5,820 hours in 2016 at 43 state natural areas, sites that represent some of Wisconsin's best remaining prairies, oak savannas, wetlands and lakes.

Whitewater, WI

