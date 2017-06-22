Renewed appeal for information on ann...

Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of Kelly Nolan's death

Madison police and the family of Kelly Nolan are marking the 10th anniversary of Kelly's disappearance and death with a new appeal for information regarding her killing. Kelly, a 22-year-old UW-Whitewater student, got separated from friends and disappeared from the State Street area in the early morning hours of June 23, 2007.

