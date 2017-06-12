Reinhard "Reiny" Welter, Whitewater, WI
Reinhard Alfred Welter, age 92, joined "the love of his life," June 2, 2017. Reiny was born the son of Peter and Francis Welter, December 7, 1924.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC