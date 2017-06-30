Motions heard on murder case

A Walworth County Judge on Friday ruled on motions that will affect the trajectory of the trial of a Whitewater man charged with murdering his brother-in-law, but she chose to delay one major decision until the end of July. Alan M. Johnson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary after, according to the criminal complaint, Johnson fatally shot his brother-in-law, Ken Myszkewicz, 43, in his Whitewater home Oct. 25. There is not much in question by either side over the circumstances of the shooting itself.

