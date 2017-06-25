Marjorie (Margie) Roe, Whitewater, WI

Marjorie (Margie) Roe, Whitewater, WI

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Marjorie Roe passed away on June 25, 2017, from cancer at Agrace Center for Hospice in Janesville. She was born in Fort Atkinson, WI on August 21, 1962, the daughter of Georgia H. and the late Roger J. Roe of rural Whitewater, Lima Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11) May '17 Itsjustme 8
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC