Man arrested on charge of fourth OWI after vehicle left road, struck trees

1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving early Saturday morning after Rock County sheriff's deputies say the man's vehicle left the road and struck several trees, according to a sheriff's news release. Daniel W. McVeigh, 59, was not injured in the incident.

