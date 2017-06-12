Lloyd Elmer Hansen, Whitewater, WI
Lloyd Elmer Hansen, 87, Whitewater, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Fairhaven Senior Living, Whitewater, WI. Lloyd was born on February 14, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Knud W. and Magda A. Hansen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
