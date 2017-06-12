Public reprimand for Whitewater lawyer

The state Supreme Court agreed to publicly reprimand a Whitewater lawyer with a history of suspensions and reprimands for failing to adequately communicate with a client about fees. Attorney John Dade of Dade & Penwell Law Office on Feb. 14 agreed to a public reprimand as punishment for not communicating the purpose and effect of a $3,000 advanced fee to his client.

