La Crosse falls short of World Series bid

Monday May 22 Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

La Crosse missed out on a chance to make the NCAA D-3 College World Series field for a third straight year, falling Monday 17-3 to Concordia-Chicago in the NCAA Midwest Regional at UW-Whitewater.

